The guitar-shaped Hard Rock hotel is closer to opening. We finally have a date.

An early look at construction. The hotel is now nearing completion and is opening soon. CHARLES TRAINOR JR ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The giant guitar-shaped hotel is one step closer to reality, whether you want it to be or not.

And now we have an opening date.

When the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is open, there’s going to be a lot to see. A 10-acre lagoon-style pool with cabanas. Private cabanas. Water sports activities like paddle boarding. A day club and private pool area.

There will also be 3,000 new slot machines, 193 table games and a 46-table poker room, plus 30 new restaurants lounges and bars. There will also be a new Hard Rock Live concert venue.

All this happens Oct. 24, as per the resort’s Instagram.

Now some may regard this hotel as a monstrosity. Is it? Or is it an unforgettable work of art? You’ll be able to judge for yourself come October.

