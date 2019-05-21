News
The guitar-shaped Hard Rock hotel is closer to opening. We finally have a date.
The giant guitar-shaped hotel is one step closer to reality, whether you want it to be or not.
And now we have an opening date.
When the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is open, there’s going to be a lot to see. A 10-acre lagoon-style pool with cabanas. Private cabanas. Water sports activities like paddle boarding. A day club and private pool area.
There will also be 3,000 new slot machines, 193 table games and a 46-table poker room, plus 30 new restaurants lounges and bars. There will also be a new Hard Rock Live concert venue.
All this happens Oct. 24, as per the resort’s Instagram.
Now some may regard this hotel as a monstrosity. Is it? Or is it an unforgettable work of art? You’ll be able to judge for yourself come October.
Comments