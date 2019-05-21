The guitar-shaped Hard Rock hotel is closer to opening. We finally have a date.

An early look at construction. The hotel is now nearing completion and is opening soon. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

The giant guitar-shaped hotel is one step closer to reality, whether you want it to be or not.

And now we have an opening date.

When the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino is open, there’s going to be a lot to see. A 10-acre lagoon-style pool with cabanas. Private cabanas. Water sports activities like paddle boarding. A day club and private pool area.

There will also be 3,000 new slot machines, 193 table games and a 46-table poker room, plus 30 new restaurants lounges and bars. There will also be a new Hard Rock Live concert venue.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

All this happens Oct. 24, as per the resort’s Instagram.

OFFICIAL: We will be opening our new Guitar Hotel on Thursday, October 24



Book your hotel room beginning July 24 at https://t.co/4HLGsmHKRI #thenewhardrock pic.twitter.com/o3suiniJeZ — Seminole Hard Rock (@HardRockHolly) May 21, 2019

Now some may regard this hotel as a monstrosity. Is it? Or is it an unforgettable work of art? You’ll be able to judge for yourself come October.