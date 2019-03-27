Broward Center announces plans for canceled ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ performance

The Broward Center for the Performing Arts had a heck of a logistical nightmare on its hands after a citywide power outage in Fort Lauderdale sent its stage pitch black just as actors were to take the stage for opening night of “Dear Evan Hansen.”

Theater organizers, along with the musical’s presenter, Broadway Across America, spent half of Wednesday working out means to satisfy ticket holders who were sent into the darkened streets after a bolt of lightning set off a fire at an FPL transformer and cut electricity to most of the city.

Here’s how it will work

▪ Broward Center added a performance for 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7, for audience members who were displaced.

▪ You will automatically be reseated into your exact seat locations for the April 7 evening performance.

“If you are able to attend, no additional action is needed. Please keep your tickets. All previously purchased tickets, Intermezzo and Club Level admission and valet or Arts & Entertainment Parking Garage vouchers will be honored on the new show date,” the venue said.

▪ Patrons who purchased Intermezzo or Club Level tickets, your tickets will be honored for the newly-added performance. “Your name will be on a list upon entry at that performance,” the center said.

▪ Parking in the Arts & Entertainment Parking Garage and Broward Center Valet Parking vouchers will also be honored for the performance on 6:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Don’t forget to bring your voucher.

▪ Subscriber Pre-Paid Parking: If you purchased pre-paid parking in the Arts & Entertainment Parking Garage, keep your original parking ticket or voucher. These will be honored for the new performance, the center said.

▪ If you can’t make that added performance on April 7, ticket exchanges or refunds can be requested at the original point of purchase. But don’t expect miracles.





“Due to the popularity of the show, inventory for performances other than Sunday, April 7 performance at 6:30 PM is extremely limited. We kindly request that you contact your original point of purchase within 48 hours to exchange or refund your tickets”

Who to call if you need to

▪ Broadway In Fort Lauderdale subscriber and eCLUB Tickets Broadway in Fort Lauderdale Subscriber Hotline: 800-764-0700 runs 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster call the Ticketmaster Call Center at 800-653-8000.

▪ Tickets purchased in person at Broward Center’s AutoNation Box Office: box office hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Saturday. But note: this is only for tickets originally purchased at the box office.

▪ Broward Center Benefactors and Entourage Members: Contact your ticketing concierge for additional assistance.

▪ If you choose to exchange your tickets for another performance, don’t forget to also exchange your parking voucher by calling the subscriber hotline at 800-764-0700 in the hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

▪ If you purchased through Ticketmaster or a third party you have to deal with them.

“The patron has to go back to the original point of purchase. If it was Ticketmaster, they have to go back to Ticketmaster. The Box Office can only deal with purchases that went through them,” said Broadway Across America.