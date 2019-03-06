South Broward High School’s band director has been charged with raping a child

The man listed as Director of Bands at South Broward High School in Hollywood is also arrest No. 131900409 in Broward County Main Jail on a sexual assault charge.
Ricardo Esquilin, 28, faces a charge of sexual assault by a custodian-sexual battery on a victim between the ages of 12 and 18. The first part, “by a custodian,” means the victim was under his care at the time. Translation: the victim was either a student or a family member.
According to his LinkedIn page, Esquilin has been with Broward County Public Schools since August 2017, a few months after getting his master’s degree in music from Florida State University. While at Florida State, he was in and then an assistant director of Disney’s All-American College Band.
But the longest association Esquilin claims is with the Miami Heat’s Street Band — 10 years playing in the band, starting in 2006; two years as assistant director and musical director since May 2018.
