Miami Springs High student arrested after alleged rape on campus

By David J. Neal

March 06, 2019 09:12 PM

A Miami Springs Senior High student has been charged after an alleged rape on campus.

Jimmy Boatwright, 18, was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual battery on a minor by an adult and lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16. If someone posts Boatwright’s $32,500 bond, he’ll be on house arrest.

In an email to The Miami Herald, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman John Schuster said, ““These allegations are disturbing and understandably upsetting as Miami-Dade County Public Schools goes to great lengths to ensure students and staff are provided with a safe and secure environment. We are fully cooperating with the law enforcement agency investigating this case.”

According to an arrest affidavit, a 15-year-old girl told a parent, school staff and police she’d engaged in sexual acts with Boatwright before, but what happened Feb. 26 at 3:45 p.m. was forced intercourse. She said Boatwright spun her around, pulled her underwear down and raped her.

Boatwright, the affidavit says, said he didn’t penetrate the girl.

