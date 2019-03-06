Miami Springs High student arrested after alleged rape on campus

A Miami Springs Senior High student has been charged after an alleged rape on campus.
Jimmy Boatwright, 18, was arrested Tuesday on charges of sexual battery on a minor by an adult and lewd and lascivious battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 16. If someone posts Boatwright’s $32,500 bond, he’ll be on house arrest.
In an email to The Miami Herald, Miami-Dade County Public Schools spokesman John Schuster said, ““These allegations are disturbing and understandably upsetting as Miami-Dade County Public Schools goes to great lengths to ensure students and staff are provided with a safe and secure environment. We are fully cooperating with the law enforcement agency investigating this case.”
According to an arrest affidavit, a 15-year-old girl told a parent, school staff and police she’d engaged in sexual acts with Boatwright before, but what happened Feb. 26 at 3:45 p.m. was forced intercourse. She said Boatwright spun her around, pulled her underwear down and raped her.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Boatwright, the affidavit says, said he didn’t penetrate the girl.
Comments