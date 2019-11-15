South Florida
Pedestrian struck by car in Miami. Police have closed down roads to investigate
An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Miami.
The crash happened at the intersection along Northwest 7th Avenue and 8th Street Friday morning, according to Miami police.
The man was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center with head injuries, said a police spokeswoman.
The driver remained on scene.
Police have shut down Northwest 7th Avenue to Northwest 10th Street for the investigation.
Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes.
This bulletin will be updated once more information becomes available.
Comments