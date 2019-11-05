Miami Gardens - Opa-locka
1 airlifted to hospital after car crashes into pedestrian and building in Miami Gardens
Police are investigating after a car struck a pedestrian before crashing into the side of a building in Miami Gardens.
The force of the crash ejected two people from the white car along Northwest 211th Street and 37th Avenue early Tuesday morning, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.
One person was airlifted to the hospital.
No other information was immediately available.
This article will be updated once more information becomes available.
