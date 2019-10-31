Pedestrian struck, killed in hit-and-run crash on Interstate 95

Troopers are asking for help in finding the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a man crossing Interstate 95 in Broward County.

Pierre Fortin, 49, of Miramar parked his Toyota Corolla on the right shoulder of I-95, just south of Hollywood Boulevard, and was attempting to cross the northbound lanes when he was struck by a 2019 Toyota Camry shortly after 2 a.m. Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver then fled, leaving their car on the right shoulder of the exit ramp, said FHP spokesman Lt. Yanko Reyes.

Fortin died on the highway.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

All of the northbound lanes were closed during the crash investigation and have since reopened.

Troopers said it’s still unknown why Fortin was trying to cross the road and if the driver fled by foot or in another vehicle.

Anyone with information that can help officials find the driver should call FHP.