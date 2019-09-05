Miami ranks in the top 50 for most livable cities in the world for 2019

The Economist Intelligence Unit ranked Miami 42 of 140 cities surveyed worldwide for its 2019 Global Liveability Index. Miami

The Magic City ranked 42 of 140 cities surveyed. It tied with Chicago in its ranking, surpassing Boston, San Francisco, and Minneapolis but lagging behind Honolulu, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Washington DC. Honolulu scored the highest among U.S. cities.

No U.S. city landed in the global top 10. The highest-ranked North American city was Calgary, Canada, at No. 5. The highest ranked U.S. city was Honolulu, at No. 22.

The Economist Intelligence Unit, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, studied which cities provided the best and worst living conditions. They rated each city on the same 30-plus qualitative and quantitative factors, including stability (ie, personal safety), healthcare, culture, environment, education and infrastructure. The EIU rated each city as acceptable, tolerable, uncomfortable, undesirable or intolerable. Each score was compiled and weighted, resulting in a ranking between one and 100, with one intolerable and 100 ideal.

Miami ticket up slightly from 44 last year to 42, said the EIU’s Global Forecasting Director Agathe Demarais in a company press release, tying again with Chicago.

Globally, Vienna, Austria, took the lead, followed by Melbourne and Sydney, Australia. The bottom 10 included Caracas, Venezuela, at 131, “as the government’s fight for legitimacy has impeded its ability to provide basic services for its citizens,” EIU noted. Damascus, Syria ranked last.