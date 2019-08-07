South Florida
Want to buy clothes with someone else’s cash? One Florida mall has you covered
Still need a college-ready wardrobe? One South Florida mall is letting you get it on them.
The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens is offering college students four $10 vouchers to spend in 33 stores on Saturday, Aug. 10, according to the mall’s event page. Participating stores include Sephora, Kate Spade New York and Abercrombie & Fitch.
The vouchers are part of the mall’s “Gardens University” tailgate party, which will include team jerseys, games and a Häagen-Dazs root beer keg station, according to Whitney Pettis, the mall’s director of marketing and merchant relations.
“We thought there are so many back-to-school celebrations for elementary, middle and high schoolers, we wanted to host something focused on college students since we have so many universities in our city and surrounding communities,” Pettis said.
Pettis said more than 600 students attended the event last year and the mall is hoping the “tailgate twist” will make the experience fun for shoppers. She’s also hoping students will find everything they need for a stylish outfit.
“Everyone wants to look their best when they go back to school,” she said. “It’s a confidence booster.”
The all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and will run until the mall closes at 9 p.m.
Students who are interested in attending can register online at Eventbrite. Besides your ticket, you will also have to bring your college ID or acceptance letter to participate.
The mall is at 3101 PGA Blvd.
The full list of participating stores:
Abercrombie & Fitch
Altar’d State
Alex and Ani
Athleta
Aveda
Banana Republic
Bath & Body Works
Bunulu
Claire’s Accessories
Coach
Edward Beiner
Express
Fit2Run
Forever 21
Fossil
Francesca’s
Hollister Co.
Journeys
Kate Spade New York
Kendra Scott
Lacoste
Lilly Pulitzer
L’Occitane
lululemon athletica
Lush Cosmetics
MAC
Madewell
Michael Kors
Sephora
South Moon Under
Tory Burch
Vera Bradley
Vineyard Vines
