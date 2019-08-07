Want to buy clothes with someone else’s cash? One Florida mall has you covered

Customers can now return Amazon items at Kohl’s- it’s free! Amazon Returns at Kohl’s is now available at all of it's more than 1,100 stores nationwide. Customers can now visit their local Kohl’s store to return eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, for a free return. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Amazon Returns at Kohl’s is now available at all of it's more than 1,100 stores nationwide. Customers can now visit their local Kohl’s store to return eligible Amazon items, without a box or label, for a free return.

Still need a college-ready wardrobe? One South Florida mall is letting you get it on them.

The Gardens Mall in Palm Beach Gardens is offering college students four $10 vouchers to spend in 33 stores on Saturday, Aug. 10, according to the mall’s event page. Participating stores include Sephora, Kate Spade New York and Abercrombie & Fitch.

The vouchers are part of the mall’s “Gardens University” tailgate party, which will include team jerseys, games and a Häagen-Dazs root beer keg station, according to Whitney Pettis, the mall’s director of marketing and merchant relations.

“We thought there are so many back-to-school celebrations for elementary, middle and high schoolers, we wanted to host something focused on college students since we have so many universities in our city and surrounding communities,” Pettis said.

Pettis said more than 600 students attended the event last year and the mall is hoping the “tailgate twist” will make the experience fun for shoppers. She’s also hoping students will find everything they need for a stylish outfit.

“Everyone wants to look their best when they go back to school,” she said. “It’s a confidence booster.”

The all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and will run until the mall closes at 9 p.m.

Students who are interested in attending can register online at Eventbrite. Besides your ticket, you will also have to bring your college ID or acceptance letter to participate.

The mall is at 3101 PGA Blvd.

The full list of participating stores:

Abercrombie & Fitch

Altar’d State

Alex and Ani

Athleta

Aveda

Banana Republic

Bath & Body Works

Bunulu

Claire’s Accessories

Coach

Edward Beiner

Express

Fit2Run

Forever 21

Fossil

Francesca’s

Hollister Co.

Journeys

Kate Spade New York

Kendra Scott

Lacoste

Lilly Pulitzer

L’Occitane

lululemon athletica

Lush Cosmetics

MAC

Madewell

Michael Kors

Sephora

South Moon Under

Tory Burch

Vera Bradley

Vineyard Vines