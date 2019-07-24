The principal was removed for his Holocaust comments. An alumna could replace him

Allison Castellano will be the new principal of Spanish River Community High School if the school board approves her appointment during a meeting Wednesday. Palm Beach County School District

A South Florida high school where the principal refused to say the Holocaust was a “factual, historical event,” is about to get a new leader for the upcoming school year.

William Latson, the former principal at Spanish River Community High School in Boca Raton, was removed from his position earlier this month after emails surfaced of the controversial Holocaust statements Latson made to a Spanish River parent in April 2018.

Latson — and the district— were put in the hot seat, with local and state officials calling for Latson to be fired and an explanation into why the district took so long act.

Latson, who worked at Spanish River for 11 years, was later reassigned to work in the Palm Beach County School district’s office.

He might lose that job, too.

A day after his reassignment, Superintendent Donald Fennoy asked the School Board not to renew Latson’s contract. Two weeks later, it looks like his request might be put on hold.

“Dr. Fennoy planned to recommend to the School Board the non-renewal of Mr. Latson’s contract. However, Mr. Latson’s subsequent actions require the District to investigate,” according to a distroct news release. “As is the protocol of the School District’s termination process, Mr. Latson will be afforded all of his due process rights.”

There is no date yet for when the School Board will be reviewing Latson’s contract, according to the district.

In the meantime, the School Board is planning to hire a new principal to replace Latson — and it might be a former Spanish River student.

Fennoy is recommending Allison Castellano be appointed as the high school’s new principal, the district said.

Castellano is a Boca Raton resident and the current principal of Omni Middle School, an A-school. She also has history with Spanish River.

She’s an alumna, a Spanish River parent and a former teacher at the school, the district said.

“Ms. Castellano is a Shark at heart, and a proven leader who promotes academic excellence and is committed to student involvement,” said Fennoy. “With the August 12th start of school, it is important that Ms. Castellano is able to put her focus on the important work ahead and prepare faculty and staff for the arrival of students.”

If the School Board approves her appointment Wednesday, her first day at Spanish River would be Thursday, July 25.

