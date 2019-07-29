Club + Bars
Put down that $20 cocktail. Here’s the local’s guide to drinking on South Beach
In Miami Beach, cocktails that cost $15 or more are as common as neon tank tops, night clubs, sketchy pizza places and hookah bars. But locals know there are plenty of spots where you can actually score some decent drinks without draining your checking account. Here’s where to drink in Miami Beach like you’re on a college student’s budget — and no, we don’t mean a student at UM.
The Lincoln Eatery
Miami Beach’s newest food hall, Lincoln Eatery, is currently hosting Summer Fridays specials starting at 3 p.m. You’ll get to enjoy $3 beers and $2 off cocktails, wines and spirits.
Details: 723 Lincoln Ln. North, Miami Beach; www.thelincolneatery.com
Juvia
This swanky rooftop bar and restaurant isn’t exactly where you go if you’re on a budget, but its new 11:11 happy hour offers sips and snacks for a steal. Think $11 craft cocktails and bites by Chef Partner Sunny Oh, weekdays from 6-8 p.m.
Details: 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; www.juviamiami.com
Purdy Lounge
This locally-loved late-night haunt in Sunset Harbour serves beers starting at $5 and craft cocktails starting at $11. The prices never change, so you don’t have to worry about any hidden fees just because it’s a Saturday.
Details: 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; www.purdylounge.com
Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina
This hip underground eatery at the Fontainebleau offers a Social Hour, where you can buy one cocktail and the second for only $1. Social Hour takes place daily from 5-7 p.m., and then again from 11 p.m. until midnight.
Details: 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.fontainebleau.com
Bodega Taqueria y Tequila
If you’re craving Mexican food and some tequila, head to Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. Happy Hour runs from 6-8 p.m. and features $2 tacos, $3 chips and guacamole and $4 chips and salsa — not to mention $4 draft beers and $6 specialty cocktails.
Details: 1220 16thSt., Miami Beach; www.bodegasouthbeach.com
Lure Fishbar
Located at the Loews Hotel, Lure’s Fishbar hosts happy hour every day of the week from 6-7:30 p.m. at the bar and includes light bites, select signature cocktails, and select wine and bubbly for just $8.
Details: 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.lurefishbar.com
RWSB
The newest concept by Miami’s KNR Hospitality Group and Chef Josh Gripper, RWSB offers $9 snacks, $6-$7 select wines, and $8 signature cocktails during happy hour, hosted every day from 6:30-7:30 p.m. RWSB is located inside the W South Beach — there’s plenty of parking in the public lot across the street so you don’t even need to valet.
Details: 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.rwsbmiami.com
The ScapeGoat
This popular spot in sleepy SoFi serves $4 select beer, $6 select wine, and $8 specialty cocktails during its happy hour, offered seven days a week from 5-8 p.m.
Details: 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.scapegoatsobe.com
