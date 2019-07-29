Put down that $20 cocktail. Here’s the local’s guide to drinking on South Beach

Drinks at The ScapeGoat via Facebook

In Miami Beach, cocktails that cost $15 or more are as common as neon tank tops, night clubs, sketchy pizza places and hookah bars. But locals know there are plenty of spots where you can actually score some decent drinks without draining your checking account. Here’s where to drink in Miami Beach like you’re on a college student’s budget — and no, we don’t mean a student at UM.

The Lincoln Eatery





Anthony Nader

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Miami Beach’s newest food hall, Lincoln Eatery, is currently hosting Summer Fridays specials starting at 3 p.m. You’ll get to enjoy $3 beers and $2 off cocktails, wines and spirits.

Details: 723 Lincoln Ln. North, Miami Beach; www.thelincolneatery.com

Juvia

Ivan Nava

This swanky rooftop bar and restaurant isn’t exactly where you go if you’re on a budget, but its new 11:11 happy hour offers sips and snacks for a steal. Think $11 craft cocktails and bites by Chef Partner Sunny Oh, weekdays from 6-8 p.m.

Details: 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; www.juviamiami.com

Purdy Lounge

Purdy Lounge keeps its prices reasonable. Handout

This locally-loved late-night haunt in Sunset Harbour serves beers starting at $5 and craft cocktails starting at $11. The prices never change, so you don’t have to worry about any hidden fees just because it’s a Saturday.

Details: 1811 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; www.purdylounge.com

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina

Pizza & Burger by Michael Mina Moris Moreno Fontainebleau Miami Beach

This hip underground eatery at the Fontainebleau offers a Social Hour, where you can buy one cocktail and the second for only $1. Social Hour takes place daily from 5-7 p.m., and then again from 11 p.m. until midnight.

Details: 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.fontainebleau.com

Bodega Taqueria y Tequila

Bodega Taqueria in South Beach was the most popular restaurant destination of Lyft users in Miami in 2015. Bodega Taqueria & Taquila

If you’re craving Mexican food and some tequila, head to Bodega Taqueria y Tequila. Happy Hour runs from 6-8 p.m. and features $2 tacos, $3 chips and guacamole and $4 chips and salsa — not to mention $4 draft beers and $6 specialty cocktails.

Details: 1220 16thSt., Miami Beach; www.bodegasouthbeach.com

Lure Fishbar

The bar at Lure Fishbar Handout

Located at the Loews Hotel, Lure’s Fishbar hosts happy hour every day of the week from 6-7:30 p.m. at the bar and includes light bites, select signature cocktails, and select wine and bubbly for just $8.

Details: 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.lurefishbar.com

RWSB

The newest concept by Miami’s KNR Hospitality Group and Chef Josh Gripper, RWSB offers $9 snacks, $6-$7 select wines, and $8 signature cocktails during happy hour, hosted every day from 6:30-7:30 p.m. RWSB is located inside the W South Beach — there’s plenty of parking in the public lot across the street so you don’t even need to valet.

Details: 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.rwsbmiami.com

The ScapeGoat

Drinks at The ScapeGoat via Facebook

This popular spot in sleepy SoFi serves $4 select beer, $6 select wine, and $8 specialty cocktails during its happy hour, offered seven days a week from 5-8 p.m.

Details: 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.scapegoatsobe.com