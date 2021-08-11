COVID and vaccine live updates: What you should know in South Florida on Aug. 11

COVID-19 cases are rising in Florida, fueled by the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

We’re seeing long lines in testing sites again. Lines for vaccines are short and the shots are easier to find, too. Besides county-run sites, many pharmacies have Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines in stock.

Some places are issuing mask mandates, requiring employees to get vaccinated or are imposing other COVID-19 protocols to help stop the disease spread.

Here’s what else you should know about COVID-19 in South Florida today:

There are some COVID rules at Miami courthouses again

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in Florida and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

8:10 a.m.: Miami-Dade County courthouses have had to make changes to accommodate an emergency shutdown of the historic downtown courthouse for repairs. The courts also have a mask mandate again because of the surge of COVID-19 cases in Florida.

All of the courts are open for in-person services, except for 73 W. Flagler St. in downtown Miami. The 1928 courthouse, which handles civil cases, was ordered closed for repairs in July after a building inspection found safety concerns.

However, keep in mind that some departments might not accept walk-ins because of the pandemic. Marriage licenses, for example, can only be issued in-person by appointment only, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Some trials and hearings are also being held virtually.

Learn more here.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Florida schools requiring masks under investigation for ‘non-compliance’, education

8:10 a.m.: At least three Florida school districts are defying Gov. Ron DeSantis as they impose mask mandates with some medical exceptions, even as his administration threatens to withhold the pay of superintendents and school board members that go against his orders.

DeSantis’ administration has signaled it intends to follow through with threats to dock the salaries of school officials who vote to not give parents the full and unilateral ability to opt their children out of mask mandates. Broward County Public Schools on Tuesday became the third district in the state to resist the governor, joining Alachua and Leon counties.

All three school districts received a letter from the Florida Department of Education, notifying school officials that the department had launched “an investigation of non-compliance” into the district’s decision.

Read more here.

Masks mandatory in Broward schools, defying governor’s order

Pro-mask advocates demonstrate as the Broward County School Board holds a hearing to determine if it will impose a mask mandate for the upcoming school year. Charles Trainor Jr. ctrainor@miamiherald.com

8:10 a.m.: The Broward County School Board has voted to keep its existing mask mandate in place for the 2021-2022 school year. The decision defies the governor’s order, which requires face coverings to be optional and threatens to withhold the salaries of superintendents and School Board members who don’t comply.

The School Board voted 8-1 to retain the mask mandate members had previously approved on July 28. The mandate requires everyone — students, faculty, staff and visitors — to wear a mask inside schools and on buses, with exceptions for students with medical conditions or individual education plans.

Learn more here.

Antimask supporters hold signs while inside the Broward County School Board holds a hearing to determine if they will impose a mask mandate for the upcoming school year, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, August 10, 2021. Charles Trainor Jr ctrainor@miamiherald.com

What you missed

▪ After Florida’s health department disputed three days’ worth of Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the CDC says the state saw 15,322 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. Even after correcting the record, CDC weekend numbers still do not match state figures.

▪ Florida now has more than 15,000 people hospitalized for COVID-19, breaking its hospitalization record again, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

▪ Nicklaus Children’s Hospital near South Miami announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all employees and vendors.