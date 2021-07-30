Do you want a COVID vaccine? Here’s where to get your shot in Miami-Dade and Broward

Are you looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine in South Florida?

You can get a shot at more than a dozen locations across Miami-Dade and Broward counties, including county-run sites and retail pharmacies such as Publix, CVS and Walgreens.

Some hospitals, clinics, urgent care centers and doctor offices also are offering vaccinations. But you can no longer get one at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale or loanDepot Park in Little Havana because all state-run vaccine sites are closed.

You still have a lot of options. Here’s a list of places in South Florida where you can still get a shot. And remember that the Pfizer vaccine is for people 12 and older, and the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are for 18 and older.

COVID vaccine appointment at Publix, Walgreens, CVS and other pharmacies

CVS, Walgreens, Publix, Winn-Dixie and other retail pharmacies across Florida, including in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, are scheduling COVID-19 vaccination appointments. Walk-ins are also accepted. If you want to book, here’s how:

▪ Publix — publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

▪ CVS, Navarro Discount Pharmacies and CVS y mas — CVS.com or call customer service at 800-746-7287.

▪ Walgreens — walgreens.com or to schedule by phone, call your local pharmacy or 800-WALGREENS.

▪ Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más — For Winn-Dixie, visit winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine. For Fresco y Mas, visit frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

▪ Walmart and Sam’s Club — For Walmart, visit https://www.walmart.com/cp/flu-shots-immunizations/. For Sam’s Club, visit https://www.samsclub.com/pharmacy.

▪ Costco — https://www.costco.com/covid-vaccine.html

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Miami-Dade

DRIVE-THROUGH SITES:

The following sites are drive-through and appointments are recommended:

▪ Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St. Offers J&J, Pfizer and Moderna. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St., in Sweetwater. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St. Offers Pfizer. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

WALK-UP SITES:

The following sites are walk-up, which means you wait standing in line instead of in your car. Appointments are recommended:

▪ Stephen P. Clark Government Center, 111 NW First St. in downtown Miami. Offers Pfizer and J&J. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Health District Center, 1350 NW 14th St. in Miami. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave. in Brownsville. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Little Haiti Clinic, 300 NE 80th Ter. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Miami Dade College North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave. near Opa-locka. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Home Depot, 1590 W 49th St. in Hialeah. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Hialeah Gardens Library, 13451 NW 107th Ave. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Doral Police Training & Community Center, 3801 NW 97th Ave. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Ronselli Park, 250 SW 114th Ave. in Sweetwater. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Kendale Lakes Branch Library, 15205 SW 88th St. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Home Depot Deerwood, 11905 SW 152nd St. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Haulover Park, 13731 Collins Ave. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Sunny Isles Beach Government Center, 18070 Collins Ave. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Harris Field, 675 N. Homestead Blvd. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ West Perrine Clinic, 18255 Homestead Ave. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. To make an appointment, call 305-614-2014 or visit miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ West Dade Clinic, 11865 SW 26th St. Offers J&J and Pfizer. Open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

▪ Nicklaus Children’s Hospital is offering Pfizer’s vaccine to kids and young adults ages 12 to 21 who live in Florida. Vaccinations are offered from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the hospital’s main campus, 3100 SW 62nd Ave. near South Miami. Appointments are not required. People under 18 will need to have a parent or legal guardian with them. To learn more visit nicklauschildrens.org/covid-19-vaccines#FAQ

TIP: Sometimes new vaccine sites open while others close. Sometimes a site’s hours of operations may also change. To find the nearest vaccine site near you and its hours of operations, use Miami-Dade’s online vaccine locator tool at miamidade.gov/vaccine.

HOMEBOUND VACCINATIONS:

If you are considered homebound and cannot leave your home or bed, register through miamidade.gov/vaccine and someone will contact you to schedule an appointment. For more information, call 833-930-3672 or email homeboundvaccines@cdrmaguire.com.

Where to get a COVID vaccine in Broward

DRIVE-THROUGH SITES

The following sites are drive-through, offer Pfizer, and don’t take appointments.

▪ Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, 3700 NW 11th Pl. in Lauderhill. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

▪ Pompano Beach Citi Centre, 1955 N.. Federal Hwy. in Pompano Beach. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

▪ Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW Sixth St. in Fort Lauderdale. Open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

WALK-UP SITES:

The following sites are walk-up, which means you wait standing in line instead of in your car. The sites offer Pfizer and don’t take appointments:

▪ C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd. in Pembroke Pines. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday.

▪ Champions Hall, 6601 Boulevard of Champions in North Lauderdale. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

▪ Coral Square Mall, 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd in Coral Springs. Open from noon to 8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

▪ Hispanic Unity, 5840 Johnson St., in Hollywood. Open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. This site will close on Aug. 11.

▪ North Lauderdale Community Affairs Center, 7765 SW 10th St in North Lauderdale. Open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.

▪ Nova Southeastern University, 7901 SW 36th St., Suite 209 in Davie. Open from noon to 8 p.m. Monday-Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

▪ Vincent Torres Park, 4331 NW 36th St. in Lauderdale Lakes. Open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday.

▪ Vizcaya Park, 14200 SW 55th St. in Miramar. Open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday.

▪ Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale is accepting walk-ins at its COVID Vaccine Center, at 4701 N. Federal Hwy., Building C. Appointments are also available. For hours of operations and to learn more, visit holy-cross.com.

▪ Cleveland Clinic in Weston, 2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd., is also scheduling vaccination appointments for established patients who have seen a Cleveland Clinic Florida provider in the last two years for outpatients or inpatient care. To book a slot and learn more, visit my.clevelandclinic.org.

HOMEBOUND VACCINATIONS:

Florida has a homebound vaccination program for seniors who cannot leave their homes or bed and need a vaccine.

Email HomeboundVaccine@em.myflorida.com with your name and phone number and someone will get back to you about setting up an appointment. You can also call 833-930-3672 to schedule an appointment.

TIP: Sometimes new vaccine sites open while others close. Sometimes a site’s hours of operations may also change. To find the nearest vaccine site near you and its hours of operations, use Broward County’s vaccine locator tool. It can be found at broward.org/CoronaVirus/Pages/Vaccination-Sites.aspx