Florida COVID update: 22,783 new cases added, breaking record for daily pandemic count

Florida reported a record 22,783 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, its highest single-day case count since the pandemic began last year as the state continues record-breaking hospitalizations for the fifth straight day in a row.

The number of cases for Thursday reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was 1,100 more than Florida’s single-day case count record. On July 31, Florida reported a then-record of 21,683 new COVID cases for the previous day.

The state also reported 199 new deaths.

The state’s surge of new cases and hospitalizations has pushed some Florida hospitals, including Memorial Healthcare System in South Broward, to temporarily pause elective surgeries to conserve staff and make room for infected patients.

Meanwhile, more testing sites are popping up in both Miami-Dade and Broward.

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida

There were 13,427 people hospitalized for COVID-19 in Florida, breaking the state’s hospitalization record for the fifth day in a row, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services as of 1:15 p.m. Friday. A total of 254 out of 260 hospitals reported.

About 2,680 people were in intensive care, a little over 42% of the state’s ICU hospital beds from 260 hospitals reporting.

This report will be updated.