Want free tickets to see The Weeknd, Bad Bunny? If you get a vaccine, you have a shot

Have you been holding off on getting the COVID-19 vaccine?

If the answer is yes, Miami-Dade county is hoping that offering a chance to win tickets to concerts and sporting events will be extra motivation.

“If you are one of those people on the sidelines waiting for that right moment to take the shot — guess what, it’s your lucky break,” she said in a 30 second video shared on social media Wednesday. “...You can take that shot, protect yourselves and your loved ones and also win a chance to attend, the Miami Heat, The Weeknd, Maluma, Bad Bunny and more.”

Anyone who gets a vaccine at the FTX Arena from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday is eligible to win. It was not immediately clear how many tickets would be up for grabs.

The ticket offer comes as the extremely contagious Delta variant continues to spread. On Tuesday, there 16,935 new COVID cases, 140 deaths and more than 12,000 people hospitalized in Florida. In Miami-Dade, there were 1,497 patients with COVID in 25 of 29 Miami-Dade hospitals, county data shows.

According to the CDC, there are 2,060,158 people, or 75.8% of the population in Miami-Dade who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 1,677,683 people, or 61.7% of the county’s total population, are fully vaccinated.

Levine Cava wants the number to increase: “Make a plan with a friend or two — and go get it done.”