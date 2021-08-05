Coronavirus
Here are Broward’s free, walk-up or drive-up Department of Health COVID test sites
In response to the renewed demand for COVID-19 tests, the Florida Department of Health in Broward County has opened six sites for drive-through or walk-up testing.
No charge, and no appointments necessary.
Starting with the southernmost site and going north:
▪ South Regional Health Center,4105 Pembroke Rd., Hollywood, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up.
▪ Boulevard Heights Community Center, 6770 Garfield St., Hollywood, Tuesday through Saturday, 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. Walk-up.
▪ C.B. Smith Park, 900 N. Flamingo Rd., Pembroke Pines, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drive-through.
▪ Markham Park, 16001 W. State Rd. 84, Sunrise, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Drive-through
▪ Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, Sunday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drive-through.
▪ Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Rd., Coconut Creek, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
