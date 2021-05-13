Florida COVID update for Thursday: 4,064 cases. Miami-Dade tops 1 million vaccinated

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday announced 4,064 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 — the most in a week since May 8. The state also announced 50 new deaths. Of these, 47 were residents.

Despite the uptick in cases, the state’s daily positivity remained under 5% and the two-week average in Miami-Dade finally dropped below 5% as of Wednesday. Miami-Dade also topped 1 million people who are now considered fully vaccinated.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,282,613 novel coronavirus cases and 36,648 deaths. Among those who died, 35,929 were residents and 719 were nonresidents.

On Thursday, the state reported the results of 91,977 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 4.55% to 4.41%.

More than 7.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 775 new cases, the most since Saturday, and three deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 493,007 cases and 6,278 deaths.

In Miami-Dade, 349,398 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 1,005,374 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 3.95% to 4.12%. The 14-day average was 4.95% on Wednesday’s Miami-Dade New Normal Dashboard.

▪ Broward County reported 342 new cases and eight new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 241,132 cases and 2,986 deaths.

In Broward, 214,968 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 676,396 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.66% to 3.23%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 296 new cases and two deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 146,146 cases and 2,810 deaths.

In Palm Beach County, 150,874 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 539,666 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity decreased from 4.06% to 3.84%.

▪ Monroe County added 21 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,025 cases and 49 deaths.

In the Keys, 10,780 people have received the first dose of Pfizer or Moderna and 28,409 people have either received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer or Moderna.

Percent positivity increased from 2.5% to 7.54%.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATION

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:46 p.m. Thursday, the agency said there were 2,684 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 437; Broward, 359; Palm Beach, 168; and Monroe, two, the agency said.