Florida COVID update for Friday: Resident deaths hit 36,000 and 3,590 new cases recorded

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 3,590 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 71 new deaths — all of which were residents. The addition brings the state’s resident death toll to 36,000.

Broward County also hit a new milestone inching over 3,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,286,203 novel coronavirus cases and 36,719 deaths. Among those who died, 36,000 were residents and 719 were nonresidents.

On Friday, the state reported the results of 92,893 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 4.41% to 4.15%.

About 7.4 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Friday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 716 new cases and 12 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 493,723 cases and 6,290 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 4.12% to 3.9%. The 14-day average was 4.85% on Thursday’s Miami-Dade New Normal Dashboard.

▪ Broward County reported 344 new cases and 16 new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 241,476 cases and 3,002 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 3.23% to 3.43%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 183 new cases and five deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 146,329 cases and 2,815 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 3.84% to 3.05%.

▪ Monroe County added five new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are at 7,030 cases and 49 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.54% to 2.45%.

FLORIDA COVID-19 HOSPITALIZATION

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 1:31 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 2,609 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 420; Broward, 334; Palm Beach, 159; and Monroe, two, the agency said.