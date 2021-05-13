Where can kids 12 to 15 get a COVID vaccination in South Florida? Here’s what to know

Shanta Seojatan, left, who works for American Airlines, gets her Pfizer vaccine at the pop-up vaccination site in Concourse D in the 4th floor auditorium at Miami International Airport on May 9, 2021. The vaccines will be available to airport employees, their family and friends, and travelers living or working in Florida from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through May 14, then June 1 through 4, and June 7, according to airport officials. There will be two locations at MIA: Concourse D in the 4th floor auditorium; and a drive through at 75 Bus Road in Miami (MIA taxi overflow lot). jiglesias@elnuevoherald.com

Now that the CDC has approved a recommendation to offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds, kids can now take their shot at securing the same protection adults have been lining up for since late December.

Many sites in South Florida, and across the state — including Hard Rock Stadium, county-run sites in Miami-Dade and Broward, Walgreens and CVS, and some public schools — are now offering the vaccine and opening up appointments to the younger age range.

CDC now recommends Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine for use in 12- through 15-year-old adolescents. Providers may begin vaccinating them right away. See full statement from @CDCDirector Dr. Rochelle Walensky: https://t.co/OyFn44JWN1 pic.twitter.com/lmnVab3jJc — CDC (@CDCgov) May 12, 2021

Here’s what you need to know.

Where can kids 12 to 15 get the vaccine?

▪ Miami-Dade County sites started offering Pfizer to children ages in the newly approved age group on Thursday, May 13. As will be the case at all sites when dealing with people between 12 and 17 getting the Pfizer vaccine, minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the vaccination site and submit a Florida Health parental consent form.

Call 305-614-2014 or schedule an appointment online. An appointment is not required, but the county encourages the scheduling of an appointment to assist with a quicker registration process on-site.

Drive-thru vaccination sites include:

▪ Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd. Enter on Northeast 29th Court near Citibank. Open 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily, including weekends.

▪ Dolphin Mall, 11401 NW 12th St., Miami. Valet near Cheesecake Factory. Open 10 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.

▪ Homestead Sports Complex, 1601 SE 28th Ave. Open 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.

▪ Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St. Miami. Open 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.

▪ Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152th St., Kendall. Open 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily.

Walk-up vaccination sites include:

▪ Joseph Caleb Center, 5400 NW 22nd Ave., Miami. Open 8 a.m.–7 p.m. daily.

▪ Harris Field, 675 N. Homestead Blvd., Homestead. Open 9 a.m.–4 p.m. daily.

▪ Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr. in Miami Gardens, is state-run and offers Pfizer so kids 12 and up are able to receive an injection. Make sure a parent or guardian accompanies any minor. The hours: 8 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

▪ Broward County sites are also offering the COVID Pfizer vaccine to the new 12-15 age group. Appointments are not necessary nor is insurance.

The locations include:

JUST IN: Kids 12+ can get a Pfizer vaccine starting tomorrow at all state-run sites in Broward County. List of locations below. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/OSaTvp8uoU — Michelle Marchante (@TweetMichelleM) May 13, 2021

▪ Markham Park, 16001 State Rd. 84, Sunrise. Hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Drive-thru.

▪ Pompano Citi Centre, 1955 N. Federal Hwy., Pompano Beach. Hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Drive-thru.

▪ Synder Park, 3299 SW Fourth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Drive-thru.

▪ T.Y. Park, 3300 N. Park Rd. Hollywood. Hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Drive-thru.

▪ Rev. Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. Hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Drive-thru.

▪ Quiet Waters Park, 401 Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach. Hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Starting May 17, the hours expand to 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Drive-thru.

▪ Central Broward Regional Park, 3700 NW 11th Pl, Lauderhill. Hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday. Drive-thru.

▪ Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave., Davie. Hours 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. Drive-thru.

▪ Coral Square Mall, 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd., Coral Springs. Hours 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Starting May 19, the hours will change to noon-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Walk-up.

▪ Miami-Dade County Public Schools employees and students ages 12 and up, including charter school students, can be vaccinated for free with the two-dose Pfizer at three school sites starting Thursday, May 13.

The school district and Miami-Dade County opened vaccination sites at North Miami Senior High, 13110 NE Eighth Ave.; Miami Jackson Senior High, 1751 NW 36th St.; and Miami Sunset Senior High, 13125 SW 72nd St., from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Appointments are required and can be made at the school site’s Sign Up Genius portal.

Children under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and complete the COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form, which is linked to on the Sign Up Genius portal.

One week later, on May 20, appointment-only vaccinations will still be given at North Miami Senior and Miami Sunset Senior, but also at Hialeah Gardens Senior High, 11700 Hialeah Gardens Blvd., and Robert Morgan Educational Center, 18180 SW 122nd Ave.

On Friday, May 14 and May 22 walk-in appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. will be available at North Miami Senior, Miami Jackson Senior, Miami Sunset Senior, Hialeah Gardens Senior, Robert Morgan and also at Homestead Senior High, 2351 SE 12th Ave. in Homestead.

▪ Jackson Health System has reopened as a vaccination provider for children ages 12 and up by appointment, similar to how it worked earlier this year when the Miami-Dade hospital system started to deliver vaccinations to adults. But the Jackson locations for ages 12-18 are different, and these are at:

▪ Holtz Children’s Hospital, 1611 NW 12th Ave., Miami. Call 305-585-5437.

▪ Jackson North Medical Center, 160 NW 170th St., North Miami Beach. Call 305-651-1100.

▪ Jackson West Medical Center, 2801 NW 79th Ave., Doral. Call 786-466-1000.

You must bring proof of age, such as a birth certificate, passport, driver’s license or a state ID card, Jackson said in its informational vaccine FAQ. Those under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. There is no cost and health insurance is not necessary.

▪ Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, 3100 SW 62nd Ave., near Coral Gables is registering kids in the age group for an appointment through its online portal at nicklauschildrens.org/covid-19-vaccines. Vaccination appointments are usually scheduled for Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

▪ The Department of Health in Monroe doesn’t carry the Pfizer vaccine and is directing families with children under 18 who are eligible for the vaccine to pharmacies such as CVS, said the agency’s spokeswoman Alison Kerr. Publix is using Moderna and Johnson & Johnson so are not included in this wave.

Kerr said the department is working with the Monroe County School District on a plan to vaccinate students.

▪ CVS Health opened its COVID-19 vaccines for the 12-15 age group nationwide on May 13. Walk-ins are accepted or you can schedule an appointment via cvs.com or through the CVS Pharmacy. But check the site first to find out if the CVS near you has the vaccine or if it’s booked up at the moment.

▪ Walgreens also opened its COVID vaccine to the 12-15 age group. Visit walgreens.com to schedule an appointment, sign up for a Walgreens account and to check availablility in South Florida locations.

How effective is the vaccine for kids?

Pfizer said its vaccine reduced the risk of the novel coronavirus infection in children 12 to 15 years old by 100%, meaning no vaccinated kids were infected during the late stage trial. By comparison, people between the ages of 16 and 25 benefited from a still sizable 95% reduction in infection risks after receiving their final of two doses, administered three weeks apart.

The CDC notes, however, that that 100% efficacy during clinical trials doesn’t guarantee that same figure in the general population, given that there are millions of children in the 12 to 15 age group that could receive the vaccine, not the thousands who took part in the trials.

Miami Herald staff writers Michelle Marchante and Colleen Wright and Florida Keys staff writer Gwen Filosa contributed to this report.