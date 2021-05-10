Publix starts offering no-appointment COVID Moderna, J&J vaccines at all Florida stores

All Publix pharmacies in Florida are now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations.

Monday’s change comes about a week after President Joe Biden issued a federal mandate requiring pharmacies in the federal retail pharmacy program to offer walk-in vaccinations. Publix stores in Georgia, South Carolina, and Virginia are also now offering walk-in vaccinations. Its stores in Alabama, North Carolina, and Tennessee were already accepting walk-ins.

Appointments, including same-day appointments, can still be made through Publix’s online portal.

People 18 and older who live or work in Florida can get the two-dose Moderna or the one shot Johnson & Johnson. Anyone who gets a Moderna shot will have an appointment scheduled for the second dose.

Publix said people who don’t have an appointment can pick from Moderna or J&J, depending on availability.

The Lakeland-based supermarket chain says that while the vaccine is free, patients with health insurance must bring their insurance card. Medicare members should bring their red, white and blue Medicare Part B card. Customers without health insurance will need to provide their driver’s license or Social Security number for a free shot.

Other pharmacies, including CVS, Walgreens, Winn-Dixie and Walmart, are also no longer requiring vaccination appointments.

If you don’t have the necessary documents, look for a state-run, county-run or federally supported site in South Florida. Most of the sites don’t take appointments and will ask if you live or work in Florida. If you say yes, you can get a shot.