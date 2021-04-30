These South Florida vaccine sites don’t take appointments or demand residency proof

Where can you get a COVID-19 vaccine now that Florida is no longer requiring multiple proofs of residency?

There are options in South Florida. And most of them no longer require appointments.

A few reminders:

▪ Everyone who wants a shot will still need to fill out a screening and consent form on site.

▪ You will be asked if you’re a Florida resident or if you’re in Florida to provide “goods and services.” This means you’re in the state to work. If you say yes, you can get a shot, according to the division.

▪ Proof of age will still be required to comply with FDA emergency-use authorization. Moderna and J&J’s minimum age is 18. Pfizer starts at age 16. Eligible documents include driver’s license, ID, birth certificate or passport. Teens 16 and 17 who don’t have the documents readily available can also have their parent or legal guardian — who must be at the vaccination with them — confirm their age.

Now, here’s where to get your shot without an appointment:

WHERE TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE IN MIAMI-DADE?

The three sites below are drive-thru only unless you are dropped off by a rideshare:

▪ Homestead Sports Complex, 1601 SE 28th Ave. Open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St. Open daily 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Starting Monday, May 3, it will be open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

▪ Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152th St. Open daily 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Starting Monday, May 3, it will be open daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

TIP: While appointments are not required at the sites above, appointments can still be made by calling 305-614-2014 or online at miamidade.gov/vaccine. People who preregister for an appointment can request a free Uber ride (while supplies last) to take you and pick you up.

The site below is drive-thru:

▪ Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens. Open daily 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Appointments are recommended. To preregister, visit https://commvax.patientportalfl.com/





The sites below are all walk-up, which means you wait standing in line:

▪ Ronselli Park, 250 SW 114th Ave in Sweetwater. Open Monday through Saturday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Miami Dade College North campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave. Open daily 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Bucky Dent Park Gymnasium, 2250 W. 60th St.. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Helen Miller Center, 2331 NW 143 St. in Opa-locka. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments not required. If you want to preregister, visit https://commvax.patientportalfl.com/

▪ Oak Grove Park, 690 NE 159th St. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Overtown Youth Center, 1551 NW First Ave. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Florida Memorial University, 15800 NW 42nd Ave. in Miami Gardens. Open daily 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

▪ Brentwood Park, 18800 NW 28th Pl. in Miami Gardens. Open daily 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr. Open daily 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE TO GET A COVID-19 VACCINE IN BROWARD COUNTY?

All of the sites below are drive-thru:

▪ Tree Tops Park, 3900 SW 100th Ave. in Davie. Open Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium, 3700 NW 11th Pl. in Lauderhill. Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Markham Park, 16001 W. State Road 84 in Sunrise. Open Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Pompano Beach Citi Centre, 1955 N. Federal Hwy. in Pompano Beach. Open Friday, April 30, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Starting May 1, the site will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

▪ Quiet Waters Park, 401 S. Powerline Rd. in Deerfield Beach. Open Sunday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Reverend Samuel Delevoe Memorial Park, 2520 NW Sixth St. in Fort Lauderdale. Open Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Snyder Park, 3299 SW Fourth Ave. in Fort Lauderdale. Open Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ T.Y. Park, 3300 N. Park Rd. in Hollywood. Open Tuesday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

▪ Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Rd. in Coconut Creek. Will be open from May 2 until May 6, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The sites below are walk-up, which means you wait standing in line:

▪ Bamford Pine Island Multipurpose Center, 3801 S. Pine Island Rd. in Davie. Open between 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are recommended. To make one, visit https://davie.readyop.com/fs/4cae/ca57.

▪ Coral Square Mall, 9469 W. Atlantic Blvd. in Coral Springs. Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What about pharmacies and hospitals?

Pharmacies and hospitals will likely update their requirements soon to match Florida’s new criteria. However, most places require appointments. There are some exceptions:

All Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más in-store pharmacies are no longer requiring COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Florida. This means you can just show up and wait in line. Appointments can still be made online. Vaccine availability will depend on supply. However, parent company Southeastern Grocers has not announced if it will be following Florida’s new guidelines.

Some Walgreens stores are no longer requiring COVID-19 vaccination appointments. These stores usually have a sign either outside or inside the store saying so. You can also ask the pharmacy. Appointments can still be made online. Walgreens has not announced if it will be following Florida’s new guidelines.

This article will be continuously updated.