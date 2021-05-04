Walmart and Sam’s Club are now offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccinations in Florida

All 383 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacy locations in Florida are no longer requiring COVID-19 vaccination appointments. AP

All 383 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies in Florida are no longer requiring COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The big box retailer announced the changes in a news release Tuesday. Some Walmart and Sam’s Club stores offer Pfizer; others have Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Walk-up vaccinations will depend on supply. Appointments can still be made online at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

The change comes as vaccine sites across the state — including in Miami-Dade and Broward counties — have seen a drop in demand for vaccines. Additionally, many vaccination sites have stopped requiring appointments.

Walmart, which owns Sam’s Club, is the latest retailer to begin offering walk-up vaccinations. Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys stopped requiring appointments last week. So did some Walgreens stores.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart’s executive vice president of Health & Wellness, said in a statement. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

Remember, Pfizer is for people 16 and older. Moderna and J&J are for people 18 and older. Walmart pharmacies are open seven days a week — while Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays. You also do not need to be a Sam’s Club member to receive the vaccine at one of its stores.