Last day is here for a first dose of Pfizer at MDC North. What to know if you want a shot

First-dose Pfizer shots are ending at Miami Dade College North campus.

Tuesday, May 4, is the last day to get first-dose Pfizer at the federally supported site. Starting Wednesday, May 5, only second-dose Pfizer and one-shot J&J will be available. That’s because the site is preparing for its expected May 26 shutdown.

If you want to get your COVID-19 vaccine at MDC North, here’s what to know:

Who can get the COVID-19 vaccine at MDC North?

Anyone 16 and older can get first-dose Pfizer. J&J is for people 18 and older.

Florida no longer requires multiple proofs of residency. You will still need to sign a consent form and will be asked if you’re a Florida resident or someone who is working in Florida. If you say yes, you can get a shot.

Proof of age is also still required to comply with FDA emergency-use authorization. Pfizer is for people 16 and older. J&J is for people 18 and older. Teens 16 and 17 who don’t have a driver’s license, passport or other form of ID can have their parent or legal guardian — who must be at the vaccination with them — confirm their age.

Do I need an appointment? What hours is it open?

MDC North doesn’t take appointments. You can just show up and wait standing in line. The site is open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. People who are returning to the site for their second Pfizer shot will need to show their CDC vaccination card.

I can’t make it to MDC North. Where else can I get first-dose Pfizer?

Many of the state-run sites offer Pfizer, although some have Moderna. If you’re looking for Pfizer, options include Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, the Miami Beach Convention Center, Inter Miami’s DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale and Tree Tops Park in Davie. None of these sites take appointments.

County-run sites Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex don’t require appointments and have Pfizer or Moderna, depending on supply. Some pharmacies also carry Pfizer.