Coronavirus

Here’s what you need to know about a COVID vaccine event in North Miami this weekend

Those who still need to start the vaccine process can go to North Miami this weekend. Here’s what you need to know before going.

When and Where?

Saturday and Sunday, April 24 and 25, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless the daily allotment of shots runs out sooner. Go to the Joe Celestin Center, 1525 NW 135th St.

Vaccine used?

Pfizer, but this is for first shot only. The second shot will be scheduled for May 15 or 16.

How many shots are available per day?

300.

Appointments needed?

No.

Who’s invited?

Florida residents over 18 and 16- and 17-year-olds with a parent or legal guardian.

