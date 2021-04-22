Who let the horses out? Video shows intruder releasing North Miami police horse, 2 others

Justice didn’t get very far after someone opened his stall late at night and led him into the darkness.

The police horse fell on the concrete by the stable’s gate and injured his back right leg, suffering some bruises and scratches.

Two other horses — who also reside in the MM Equestrian Farm in North Miami — were led out of their stalls in what police are calling a burglary. One of the horses was found with a rope around its neck, but neither were injured.

Police now are trying to find the person who hopped a gate around 11 p.m. April 16, and let the horses out of their stalls. The horses were found early Saturday morning.

“We don’t know what his intent was,” said North Miami Police Chief Larry Juriga of the burglar. “No one should have been there.”

On Wednesday, police released video that shows someone pulling a rope that was placed around the horse’s neck. The person appears to have curly hair, was wearing a white face mask and glasses and had a backpack.

North Miami police has had its mounted patrol police unit since 2019. In addition to Justice, the department also has horses named Wesley and Pouncer. They often make appearances at community events and are boarded at the horse farm — which is inside North Miami’s Enchanted Forest Elaine Gordon Park at 1725 NE 135th St.

MM Equestrian Farm took over the stables about three years ago, and offers pony rides, a petting farm and lessons.

Juriga said the horses are “loved by our community and loved by our officers.”

“Any time someone in your family is endangered or hurt you are very concerned,” he said. “We are hopeful that this person will be identified.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111.