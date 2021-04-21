A COVID vaccine site in Homestead for Florida residents and farmworkers starts Thursday

A week after the hold on Johnson & Johnson vaccines forced the city of Homestead to cancel last week’s one-day vaccine pop-up, the city will have a three-day vaccine event that’s designed to reach not only Florida residents — but the underserved farmworker community.

Here are the details:

When and Where

Thursday, April 21, through Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the FOP Lodge and Harris Field , 675 N. Homestead Blvd.

Which vaccine?

Pfizer, first shot. Second shots will be scheduled at the time of vaccination.

How many shots?

There will be 400 each day.

Who’s eligible?

Florida residents with a farmworker identification, state identification or driver’s license. Without any of that, a resident needs to bring any two of the following:

Deed, mortgage, monthly mortgage statement, mortgage payment booklet, residential rental or lease agreement.

A utility hookup or work order dated within 60 days.

A utility bill, not more than 2 months old.

Mail from a financial institution, including checking, savings or investment account statements, not more than 2 months old.

Mail from a federal, state, county or municipal government agency, not more than 2 months old.

Are appointments necessary?

No, this is a walk-up site.