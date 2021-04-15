MD Now Urgent Care offering COVID vaccines at three South Florida clinics

You can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at select MD Now Urgent Care centers in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The Moderna vaccine will be available by appointment only at MD Now clinics at 150 NW 42nd Ave. in Miami; 4640 W. Commercial Blvd. in Tamarac; and 1625 S. Federal Hwy. in Boynton Beach.

Anyone 18 and older can schedule an appointment online at mymdnow.com/covid-19/vaccine/. Proof of Florida residency, like a driver’s license, is required.

MD Now said it can only offer vaccines to people who have qualifying insurance because of limited supplies. A list of accepted insurance can be found on the MD Now website at www.MDNow.com/your-visit/payments/.

MD Now is considered to be one of the state’s largest urgent care providers with 56 clinics, 51 of which are in South Florida.

Will vaccines become available at its other locations? Maybe. MD Now said expansion would depend on supply availability. People can also sign up on its website to be notified when more vaccines become available at its clinics.