Coronavirus

Looking for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine? Publix is changing its booking opportunities

Publix is moving all of its Moderna COVID-19 vaccine booking opportunities in Florida to Fridays only.

The Lakeland-based grocery store chain announced the scheduling change Thursday. It did not say if this would affect the total number of appointments available.

Publix’s online portal will open on Fridays at 7 a.m. so people can make Moderna appointments for the following week. Previously, people had the opportunity to book a Moderna vaccine on Mondays and Fridays.

Publix will also continue to offer Johnson & Johnson appointments through its online portal at 7 a.m. every Wednesday.

To check for a slot, visit publix.com/covid-vaccine/florida.

As a reminder, both of the vaccines Publix offers are for people 18 and older. Teens 16 and 17 years old need to find a vaccination site that offer Pfizer’s vaccine, which is for people 16 and older.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus & Vaccines: What You Need To Know
See all stories
Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service