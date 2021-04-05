Florida COVID update for Monday: 36 deaths reported, none in Miami. State sees 3,480 cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 3,480 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 36 new resident deaths.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,085,306 coronavirus cases and 34,364 deaths. Among those who died, 33,710 were residents and 654 were nonresidents.

On Monday, the state reported the results of 57,654 residents tested on Sunday, the second lowest number of results recorded in the past two weeks. Some testing sites were closed on Easter. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers increased from 7.03% to 7.37%.

More than 3.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 810 new cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 451,829 cases and 5,917 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 404 cases and no new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 218,184 cases and 2,701 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 285 new cases and 11 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 133,571 cases and 2,672 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added eight new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,531 cases and 49 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.