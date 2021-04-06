Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 5,556 cases added and 70 new resident deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,556 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 70 new resident deaths.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,090,862 coronavirus cases and 34,434 deaths. Among those who died, 33,780 were residents and 654 were nonresidents.

On Tuesday, the state reported the results of 94,940 residents tested the day before. The state’s percent positivity decreased from 7.34% to 6.89%.

More than 3.6 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Monday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,516 new cases and seven new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 453,345 cases and 5,924 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 789 cases and five new deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 218,973 cases and 2,706 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 265 new cases and four deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 133,836 cases and 2,676 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added two new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,533 cases and 49 deaths.

