Can you get a COVID vaccine or test on Easter? Here are the places open and offering

Most vaccination sites will be open in South Florida on Easter Sunday, but if you’re looking to get tested for the disease, your choices will be limited this weekend.

All state-supported testing sites will be closed on Sunday, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which is tasked with the state’s vaccine distribution. All state-supported vaccine sites will remain open.

But beware because it can get confusing:

Vaccine sites at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Little Havana will be open for vaccination appointments Sunday. But the COVID-19 testing sites at both locations will be closed.

Other state-run testing sites closed Easter Sunday include Tradewinds Park and Markham Park in Broward. The good news for people looking to get tested is that there are other options beside state-run sites. And for those looking to get a vaccine, most of the places offering shots will be open.

Here’s what to know:

Can I get a COVID-19 vaccine Easter weekend?

All state-supported vaccine sites will be open, though many of them only give vaccines by appointment only.

State-run sites in Miami-Dade County include Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Miami..

Some of the state-run sites in Miami-Dade are walk-up and do not require appointments. These include the Overtown Youth Center and Oak Grove Park.

State-run sites in Broward County include:

▪ Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill

▪ Tradewinds Park in Coconut Creek

▪ Treetops Park in Davie

▪ Markham Park & Target Range in Sunrise

▪ Topeekeegee Yugnee (T.Y.) Park in Hollywood

Tradewinds and Treetops Parks are the only Broward sites that are usually open on Sundays, but will close for Easter.

Publix did not open its online portal Wednesday to schedule Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine appointments because of the upcoming Easter holiday. Publix stores are closed on Easter Sunday. The portal will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday for appointments early next week.

Other retailers, including Walmart, CVS, Winn-Dixie and Walgreens, have online 24/7 scheduling dependent on slot availability. So Easter vaccines depend on if stores and slots are open, which can be checked on the pharmacies’ websites.

Can I get a COVID-19 test site Easter weekend?

The easiest way to find a testing site near you in Miami-Dade County is by using the county’s COVID-19 testing site locator. You can search by ZIP Code or by location. The locator will give hours of operations and other info like if it’s a drive-through or walk-up test site and if appointments are required. The test site locator can be found at: https://www.miamidade.gov/global/initiatives/coronavirus/testing-locations.page

Broward-run testing sites will be closed. Those include Quiet Waters Park, Mullins Park and Mitchell Moore Park.

The Broward County COVID-19 hotline will also be closed on Easter Sunday, and will reopen at 8 a.m. Monday.