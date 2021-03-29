Vaccine shortage delays opening of a new COVID-19 vaccine site in Hialeah, mayor says

Hialeah’s new vaccination pop-up at Babcock Park will not be opening Monday because of a supply shortage from the state, said Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez. The pop-up is now expected to open Wednesday.

The mayor made the announcement Monday in a 7 a.m. news release.

“Unfortunately, I have been informed by our allies (Pulse Clinical Alliance) that we will have a two-day delay in receiving vaccines due to the shortage of vaccines in the state,” Hernandez said in a statement. “They assure us that we will be able to start the process on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. On our end, everything is ready to give attention to the community in our temporary site as soon as possible.”

The new vaccine pop-up at Babcock Park, 651 E. Fourth Ave, was expected to open Monday, with the capacity to administer about 200 vaccines a day through April 1. The city did not announce if the site’s schedule would now change because of its delayed opening.

The city said the vaccine shortage will not affect its other walk-up COVID-19 vaccination site at Bucky Dent Park, 2250 W. 60th St, which opens daily from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

This article will be updated.