Florida COVID update for Monday: 3,374 cases and 72 deaths

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 3,374 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 72 new deaths. Of those who died, 69 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,047,379 coronavirus cases and 33,891 deaths. Among those who died, 33,247 were residents and 644 were nonresidents.

More than 2.8 million Floridians, or about 13 percent of the state’s population, have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to the state’s vaccine report. So far, at least 209,668 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and at least 2,865,665 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna, according to Saturday’s report, which is the most recent.

No vaccine report was issued on Sunday because the system was undergoing maintenance, according to the Florida Department of Health.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 870 new cases and one death, putting its pandemic totals at 443,207 cases and 5,815 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 517 cases and five deaths, moving its totals to 213,158 cases and 2,629 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 177 new cases and nine deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 130,904 cases and 2,644 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 15 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,397 cases and 48 deaths.

