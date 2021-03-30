Florida COVID update for Tuesday: 92 deaths — a third from Miami — and 5,062 cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Tuesday announced 5,062 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 92 new deaths. Of those who died, 91 were residents. Miami-Dade accounted for 30 of the new deaths, about a third of the state’s total reported number.

The state has recorded a known total of 2,052,441 coronavirus cases and 33,983 deaths. Among those who died, 33,338 were residents and 645 were nonresidents.

On Tuesday, the state reported the results of 80,797 residents tested on Monday. The state’s percent positivity for first-time testers decreased from 7.58% to 6.36%. Monday saw more testing than the 47,679 tested on Sunday.

More than 3.1 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Tuesday’s vaccine report.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,280 new cases and 30 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 444,487 cases and 5,845 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 7.59% to 6.48%. The 14-day average is 6.33% as of Monday’s Miami-Dade New Normal report.

▪ Broward County added 722 cases and five deaths, moving its totals to 213,880 cases and 2,634 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 8% to 7.35%.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 331 new cases and one new death, bringing its cumulative count to 131,235 cases and 2,645 deaths.

Percent positivity increased from 5.98% to 6.75%.

▪ Monroe County added 17 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,414 cases and 48 deaths.

Percent positivity decreased from 9.86% to 5.86%.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, the agency said there were 2,966 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 550; Broward, 443; Palm Beach, 195; and Monroe, six, the agency said.