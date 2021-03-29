The vaccination site at MDC North expanded to 3,000 first doses, but they’re going quick

Miami-Dade County’s federally supported vaccination site at Miami-Dade College’s North Campus upped its first-dose capacity to 3,000 on Monday, a major expansion on the first day that anyone over the age of 40 is eligible for a shot in the state of Florida.

The expansion at MDC North, which previously had a capacity of 1,200 first doses, was announced on Monday morning by spokesperson Mike Jachles. It will be the daily capacity through April 7, Jachles said.

“Running very smooth at MDC North with the new age [requirement],” Jachles said on Monday morning. “We are running close to 500 [doses an hour.]”

The number of shots given to first-time recipients tailed off at Miami’s FEMA hub tailed off at the end of last week after a busy Wednesday, when nearly 2,000 first doses were given at the site.

Later that evening, the site’s spokesperson said Thursday’s first-dose allocation would be 500. The site ended up doing 581.

On Friday, the site vaccinated 623 people for the first time, then upped its numbers on Saturday, vaccinating 1,098 people for the first time, then going over capacity and giving 1,354 first doses on Sunday.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to get a shot:

Who is eligible for a shot at MDC North? Are appointments required?

People 40 and older, healthcare workers with direct patient contact, and pre-k-12 teachers, school staff and childcare workers 18 and older. People 18 and older with a preexisting medical condition that makes them “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 can also get a shot if they have the signed vulnerability form.

Appointments are not required and it’s probably quicker to just show up and wait in line. If you still want to pre-register for a slot, visit myvaccine.fl.gov

Which vaccine is being offered at MDC North?

Pfizer’s vaccine. MDC North is offering both first and second dose Pfizer shots until April 7. It will then offer second dose Pfizer shots only.

What about the FEMA pop-ups in Sweetwater and Liberty City?

The pop-ups at Ronselli Park Youth Center, 250 SW 114th Ave. in Sweetwater, and Florida City Youth Activity Center, 650 NW Fifth Ave., are only offering second dose Pfizer shots.

So, if you need to get your first shot, go to MDC North or book an appointment at another vaccination site.

Where else can I get a COVID vaccine in Miami-Dade? Broward?

There are other COVID-19 vaccination sites in South Florida. Some don’t require appointments, including Bucky Dent Park, 2250 W. 60th St., in Hialeah, the Overtown Youth Center, 1551 NW First Ave, and the Helen Miller Center, 2331 NW 143rd St. in Opa-locka.

Other sites require appointments, including state-run sites Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Marlins Park in Little Havana and Tree Tops Park in Davie. To pre-register for a shot, visit myvaccine.fl.gov.

Miami-Dade County-run sites Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex schedule appointments too. To pre-register for a shot, visit miamidade.gov/vaccine or call 305-614-2014.

You can also try to book a slot online through certain retail pharmacies, including Publix, Walmart, Navarro Discount Pharmacies, Walgreens and Winn-Dixie. Some hospitals, including Jackson Health System and Broward Health, also schedule shots through their online portals.