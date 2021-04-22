Need a ride for a COVID shot? Uber offering free trips to Miami-Dade vaccine sites

People without reliable transportation can now book a free Uber ride to get their COVID-19 vaccination at Miami-Dade County-run sites Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex. AP

People without cars can now book a free Uber ride to get their COVID-19 vaccination at Miami-Dade County-run sites Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex.

It’s part of a new partnership among Miami-Dade County, the United Way and Uber’s 10 Million Free Rides campaign to make it easier for people to get a shot.

The rideshare company is donating 21,000 rides, Miami-Dade County spokeswoman Rachel Johnson told the Miami Herald on Thursday. She said it’s part of the county’s efforts to remove barriers and increase vaccine access, particularly for people who live in underserved communities or don’t have reliable transportation.

This way, anyone who wants a shot can get one, she said.

The program started Thursday. Anyone who preregisters for a vaccine through miamidade.gov/vaccine or by calling 305-614-2014 will be able to notify the county that they need transportation.

Once you’re contacted to schedule an appointment, an Uber promo code will be given to you while supplies last. The promo will pay for up to four trips, each up to $35, to ensure you get your first and second dose.

For now, the promo can be used for vaccinations at county-run sites Tropical Park, Zoo Miami and Homestead Sports Complex. While the sites are drive-thru, Johnson said that anyone who uses the promo code will be allowed to get out of the Uber to get the shot. They can then call another Uber when they’re done.

The announcement comes a day after Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network, said it would end first dose vaccinations soon and divert its supply to the county because of dwindling demand.

Uber had previously partnered with United Teachers of Dade, Miami-Dade County Public Schools teacher union, to provide 1,000 free round-trip rides to district teachers and school staff to help them get vaccinated.

