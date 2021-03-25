Here’s how people 18 and older can get on a COVID-19 vaccine wait list in Florida

All Floridians 18 and older will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine. And you don’t have to wait until April 5 to sign up for a shot.

Florida has a statewide preregistration system that allows you to sign up for a vaccination wait list. So does Miami-Dade County. Anyone who pre-registers for a vaccine appointment will be notified when slots become available.

While proof of Florida residency is required, you don’t have to get the shot in the county you live in. And you can pre-register for both lists to see which one gets you an appointment first.

Here’s how it works:

How to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida

Anyone who pre-registers through Florida’s statewide system will be put on a wait list for state-run sites. The website is myvaccine.fl.gov. You can also pre-register by phone.

For Miami-Dade, call 888-499-0840 or TTY 888-256-8918. For Broward, call 866-201-6313 or TTY 844-252-2003. To find the designated number for another county, visit floridahealthcovid19.gov.

State-run sites in Miami-Dade include Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens and Marlins Park in Miami.

State-run sites in Broward County include Snyder Park in Fort Lauderdale, Coral Square Mall in Coral Springs, Markham Park in Sunrise, Tree Tops Park in Davie, Trade Winds Park in Coconut Creek and Central Regional Park in Lauderhill, and Broward College’s Coconut Creek campus.

TIP: Some state-run sites don’t require appointments, including Bucky Dent Park in Hialeah, Overtown Youth Center and Oak Grove Park in Miami. So once you’re eligible, you can just show up and wait in line for your dose. As a reminder, Florida’s age criteria drops from 50 to 40 Monday. It then drops to 18 on April 5.

How to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine in Miami-Dade County

Anyone who pre-registers through Miami-Dade County’s online portal miamidade.gov/vaccine will be put on a wait list for county-run sites Zoo Miami, Tropical Park and the Homestead Sports Complex. You can also call 305-614-2014 to preregister.

What about at FEMA sites?

The only federally-supported vaccination site in South Florida that accepts appointments is the one at Miami Dade College North campus. You can pre-register for a shot through the statewide preregistration system but officials say it’s probably faster to show up (once you’re eligible, of course).

The MDC North site accepts walk-ins and the wait hasn’t been long these past couple of days. But remember, the site will be offering first and second dose Pfizer shots until April 7. After that, it will only give second Pfizer doses.

The two FEMA pop-up sites that move across the county are only administering second Pfizer doses. The sites are in Sweetwater and Florida City through March 31 and will then move to North Miami Beach and Miami Springs.