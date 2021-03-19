Florida COVID update for Friday: 5,140 new cases put the state near 2 million mark

Florida’s Department of Health on Friday announced 5,140 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The state also announced 54 new deaths. Of those who died, 53 were residents.

The state has recorded a known total of 1,999,257 coronavirus cases and 33,273 total deaths. Among those who died, 32,651 were residents and 622 were nonresidents.

More than 2.4 million Floridians have completed the two-dose series of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna or have completed Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine, according to Thursday’s vaccine report. So far, 130,875 people have received Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine and 2,422,990 have completed the two-dose series of either Pfizer or Moderna.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,235 new cases and six deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 432,177 cases and 5,716 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 704 cases and eight deaths, moving its totals to 206,889 cases and 2,580 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 380 new cases and one death, bringing its cumulative count to 127,491 cases and 2,595 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 10 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 6,191 cases and 48 deaths.

Florida COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next steps in fighting the pandemic.

As of 2:02 p.m. Friday, the agency said there were 2,917 people hospitalized. Of these, Miami-Dade had 578; Broward, 459; Palm Beach, 171; and Monroe, six, the agency said.

