Have you had to convince someone to get vaccinated? Tell us what worked and what didn’t

A bottle of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on Wednesday, December 23, 2020. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The COVID-19 vaccine first arrived in South Florida in mid-December and has since become progressively more accessible to the public. Soon, everyone interested could get a dose.

Journalists at el Nuevo Herald and the Miami Herald have kept you up to date on vaccine eligibility, requirements, sites and other important news about the vaccination process. But as we cover vaccine hesitancy in communities across South Florida, we need help from you, our readers.

Have you struggled to convince someone close to you, maybe a family member or lifelong friend, to get vaccinated? You’re not alone. We want to know what those conversations were like — the good and the bad.

We also want to know what tips you have for successfully convincing someone who’s hesitant to get vaccinated. We’ll then share these strategies and suggestions, so that other people can be fully equipped to successfully convince someone in their life to get vaccinated, too.

If you have some doubts or fears about the vaccines, share them with us, too.

You can tell your story by filling out our submission form below, or go to it directly by clicking here.

We won’t publish any personal details without your permission. If we want to include your information in a story, we will contact you first.

Thank you in advance.

If you have any questions or comments, please email Ana Claudia Chacin at acchacin@miamiherald.com or Jimena Tavel at jtavel@miamiherald.com.

Ana Claudia Chacin
Ana Claudia Chacin es una periodista venezolana que cubre noticias en el sur de Florida. Fue criada en Miami, estudió en la Universidad de Miami y obtuvo una maestría en periodismo investigativo de American University en Washington. Fue interna del equipo investigativo en el Washington Post.Ana Claudia is a Venezuelan journalist covering South Florida news who grew up in Miami and obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Miami and her master’s in investigative journalism at American University in Washington D.C. She was previously a fellow with The Washington Post’s investigative unit through American. Support my work with a digital subscription
Jimena Tavel
Jimena Tavel es una reportera bilingüe de triple nacionalidad: hondureña, cubana y costarricense. Nació y creció en Tegucigalpa, Honduras, y se mudó a la Florida a los 17 años. Obtuvo su titulo en periodismo de la Universidad de Florida en 2018, y se unió al Herald poco después. Jimena Tavel is a Honduran, Cuban and Costa Rican journalist who writes in both English and Spanish. She was born and raised in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, but moved to Florida at age 17. She earned her journalism degree from the University of Florida in 2018, and joined the Herald soon after.
