A pop-up COVID vaccine site is opening in Hialeah, and you don’t need an appointment

A new COVID-19 vaccination pop-up site is opening in Hialeah Monday, and no appointments are needed.

Starting at noon, people 60 and older and anyone who meet Florida’s other vaccine criteria can get a shot at Bucky Dent Park, 2250 W. 60th St.

Other eligible Floridians include healthcare workers with direct patient contact, law enforcement and firefighters 50 and older, and K-12 teachers and school staff 50 and older. People under 60 deemed by a physician to be “extremely vulnerable” to COVID-19 can also get a dose.

You will need to show proof of Florida residency like a driver’s license or identification card. Police, firefighters, educators and healthcare workers will also need to show proof of employment with a badge, ID or pay stub. Besides proof of Florida residency, people under 60 with “at risk” conditions will need to show a physician-signed form that can be downloaded from the Florida Department of Health’s website.

The site will be open daily for the next 60 days, according to the city.

This article will be updated.

