Publix soon opening COVID-19 vaccines to Florida educators, childcare workers

Publix expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list to all Florida K-12 educators and childcare staff starting Friday. This follows Gov. Ron DeSantis mandate.
Publix will join Walmart in expanding its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list by including teachers and childcare staff.

Starting Friday, Publix will allow appointments to be made for all Florida K-12 educators, and childcare teachers and personnel.

On Thursday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida will be following the Biden administration’s federal mandate, which directs states to vaccinate all pre-K-12 teachers, staff and childcare workers.

CVS Health, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Mas and Sam’s Club are all expected to begin offering vaccinations to teachers and school staff, as they are a part of the federal retail pharmacy program.

So apart from teachers, those who can receive vaccines at Publix stores will be:

At-risk adults under 65 who are determined by a physician to be extremely vulnerable;

Healthcare professionals with direct patient contact;

Long-term-care facility staff;

Sworn law enforcement officers and firefighters who are 50 and older;

People 65 and older.

Publix vaccinations are by appointment only and can be made online on the grocer’s reservation system. Reservations will be open at 7 a.m. on Friday for appointment dates on Monday and Tuesday.

The reservation system usually opens every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

