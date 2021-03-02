Are you ready to return to work in person? Still concerned about COVID? Share your story.

Monique Messer, 36, co-owner of Groovin’ Bean Coffee Bar & Lounge works from her restaurant in Miami’s Overtown neighborhood on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. mocner@miamiherald.com

It’s been nearly a year since Miami-Dade County, along with much of the country, began shuttering schools and restricting in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. But now, as vaccines become available and infection numbers drop, some industries are thinking of ways to return to normalcy — including in-person work.

Essential workers were already doing that, of course, but for others, a return to the classroom or workplace is cause for concern and uncertainty. Some prefer the option to wait until more people get vaccinated.

South Florida continues to be a hot spot for COVID cases and deaths. Miami-Dade is leading the state in confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths, but it is trailing behind other large Florida counties in getting seniors vaccinated. And the more infectious U.K. variant of COVID continues to threaten Florida.

While we understand that everyone’s working situation is different, the Miami Herald Editorial Board wants to know: What are your concerns around back-to-work plans for South Florida? Do you feel safe returning to work in person or are you worried about someone in your household in that situation? If you’re already back, how can things be better? Tell us your thoughts on the return to in-person work in a pandemic in the form below, and a reporter may reach out to you with more questions. Your response will not be published without your permission.