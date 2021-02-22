Coronavirus

Jackson Health says these 13 medical conditions make you eligible for a COVID vaccine

Starting Tuesday, anyone 55 to 64 with one of 13 medical conditions can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment through Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade County’s public hospital network.

The hospital system is also still offering appointments to seniors 65 and older. Appointments will become available online at jacksonhealth.org/keeping-you-safe/ although there’s no word yet as to what time the first slots will open.

Jackson usually tweets appointment availability shortly before the online portal goes live, so your best bet is to follow the hospital’s Twitter account @JacksonHealth and set up a Twitter notification alert on your phone. This way, every time Jackson tweets, you’ll be notified.

If you get a spot, be prepared to show proof of Florida residency, such as a state-issued ID, the day of your appointment.

You will also need to present a signed doctor’s note. The note must have your name on it and say it’s recommended for you to receive the vaccine because you’re being treated for one of 13 conditions identified by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as high-risk for COVID complications. Remember, the note needs to be signed by your physician.

Jackson Health COVID vaccine appointments for medical conditions

Here are the qualifying conditions:

Breast cancer

Cardiomyopathy

Congestive heart failure

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Coronary artery disease with bypass

Down Syndrome

End-stage renal failure

jackson health sample doctor note.PNG
People 55 to 64 must show a signed doctor’s note that lists one of 13 medical conditions that are considered to be high risk for COVID complications to be eligible for the vaccine at Jackson Health System. Jackson Health System

Leukemia

Lung cancer

Lymphoma

Morbid obesity with body mass index greater than 40

Sickle cell disease

Solid organ transplant recipient

Miami Herald staff writer Ben Conarck contributed to this report.

Read Next
Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus & Vaccines: What You Need To Know
See all stories
Related stories from Miami Herald
Profile Image of Michelle Marchante
Michelle Marchante
There’s never a dull moment in Florida — and Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald. She graduated with honors from Florida International University, where she served as the editor-in-chief of Student Media PantherNOW. Previously, she worked as a news writer at WSVN Channel 7 and is currently a Poynter-Koch Media & Journalism fellow.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service