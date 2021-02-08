Miami-Dade trails other Florida counties in vaccinating seniors for COVID-19 — by a lot

Despite being the epicenter of severe COVID cases and deaths in Florida, Miami-Dade has vaccinated a smaller percentage of its seniors than the state average, significantly trailing other South Florida counties and metro areas.

The state has been making progress as a whole, with about one-third of Florida seniors having now received at least one dose of the two federally authorized COVID-19 vaccines. But in Miami-Dade, which has suffered the most hospitalizations and deaths from the disease in the state, the percentage of seniors 65 who have received at least one dose is closer to 1 in 4.

About 27.6% of people 65 and older have received the vaccine, according to epidemiologist Mary Jo Trepka, a professor at Florida International University.

“Miami is falling farther and farther behind relative to Florida,” Trepka said. “The situation is worse today than the data we looked at yesterday. Broward and Palm Beach are doing way better.”

Broward’s rate of vaccinations among seniors is slightly above the state average, with 34%, and Palm Beach has 43% of its 65-and-older population inoculated, according to Trepka, who added that the concentration of more-contagious variants of the COVID virus in South Florida made Miami-Dade’s lagging behind especially concerning.

Miami-Dade is leading the state in COVID-19 cases and deaths, with about 22% and 18% of the statewide totals of each, respectively. The county has recorded 384,971 confirmed cases and 5,309 deaths as of Monday afternoon — about 20 percent of the state’s cases and deaths..

“Something is wrong here,” Trepka said.

A spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis said in an email on Monday that Miami-Dade is the most populous county in the state, “which is important context when you are comparing their percentage to the statewide average..”

“That being said, the governor has visited Miami several times since the beginning of the year and has consistently recognized the need for proactive efforts to get the vaccine to our senior population,” said Meredith Beatrice, DeSantis’ spokesperson.

The governor was in Miami on Monday morning to announce that Bay of Pigs veterans would be emphasized as part of an effort to reach homebound seniors with COVID-19 vaccines.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, a Democrat and prolific critic of the DeSantis administration’s COVID response, said in a February 1 video message that the county was “not getting its fair share of vaccine.”

“We have endured approximately 20% of the infections and deaths, yet we are only getting a little over 10% of the vaccine,” Gelber said. “That’s not fair. We need more vaccine.”

Miami-Dade accounts for about 12.5% of Florida’s population, meaning it might not even be getting the doses it warrants on a per-capita basis.

A statewide dashboard for vaccine distribution by University of South Florida biostatistics professor Jason Salemi roughly matches Trepka’s calculations using data that is a few days older.

That dashboard shows other metro hubs far outpacing Miami’s vaccination rate for seniors. About 37% of people 65 and older in Orlando’s Orange County have received at least one dose, and about 41% of Jacksonville’s Duval County seniors have been vaccinated.

Trepka, the FIU epidemiologist, says she has consulted local leaders on the issue and they are concerned. She said it was unclear to her at this point whether the problem was strictly about not having enough supply, or also a distribution issue.

She added that Miami-Dade is doing better than the state average for percentage of 65 and older who have received a second dose of the vaccine, with about 11.7% of seniors having received both doses here compared to 8.3% statewide.

“It’s that first dose,” Trepka said. “I don’t know why we’re not getting more first doses.”