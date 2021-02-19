Federal vaccination site coming to Miami Dade College North as county’s pace slips

Miami Dade College’s North campus will be home to the county’s first federal COVID-19 “mass vaccination” site, according to a Thursday night press release, a long-awaited addition in an area that has seen its state supply of doses drop since January.

The office of U.S. Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat representing parts of the Miami area, announced the Biden administration’s plan for the center in a statement that the facility “will significantly increase access” to COVID-19 doses. Located in an area with a relatively high portion of Black residents, Wilson said selection of the campus was designed to boost the vaccination rate for the county’s Black population.

“This is literally the shot in the arm our county needs,” Wilson said in a statement.

Florida and the administration of Gov. Ron DeSantis have controlled most of the vaccine supply coming into Miami-Dade County. Daily reports from the county government show a sharp drop in vaccines designed for first doses since the public vaccination process began in early January — from an average of about 6,500 per day to about 3,000 per day this week. The numbers are closer when second doses are added to the total — from about 6,700 vaccinations in all per day in early January to fewer than 5,400 per day now.

The north campus at Miami Dade College, 11380 NW 27th Ave., was already in use for vaccinations by the county government, which has been offering doses there on an appointment-only basis. The county also uses Tropical Park and Zoo Miami but has seen a diminished supply of vaccine supplies in recent weeks. The county’s public hospital, Jackson Health, and state-run sites at Hard Rock Stadium and Marlins Park have been the primary source of vaccines countywide.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.