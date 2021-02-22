Florida COVID update for Monday: Fewer cases, 161 deaths, 1.3 million vaccinated

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday announced 4,151 confirmed cases of the disease, the lowest reported since last Monday. The state also announced 161 new deaths, 159 of which were residents.

The state has now recorded a known total of 1,872,923 cases and 30,595 total deaths. Of those deaths, 30,065 are residents and 530 are non-residents. Testing information was not immediately available.

More than 1.3 million Floridians have completed the two-dose vaccination series of either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, and more than 1.3 million have received the first dose.

COVID-19 in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 994 new cases and 24 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 403,259 cases and 5,314 deaths.

▪ Broward County added 531 cases and nine deaths, moving its totals to 190,364 cases and 2,349 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 283 new cases and 18 deaths, bringing its cumulative count to 117,842 cases and 2,412 deaths.

▪ Monroe County added 10 new cases and no new deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,698 cases and 44 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.