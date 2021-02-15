Florida COVID update on Monday: 159 deaths, but the fewest new cases since Halloween

The Florida Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard reported 3,615 new cases Monday, the fewest cases since the 2,331 reported on Oct. 31.

Miami-Dade’s count fell under 1,000 cases for only the second time since November. Broward reported the fewest cases since Nov. 16.

The daily death toll, which dipped under 100 for the first time in 2021 Sunday, numbered 155 Florida residents and four non-residents Monday.

Holiday weekend data collection and entry might have something to do with the lower numbers.

Since the novel coronavirus pandemic began, Florida has counted 1,830,988 cases, 28,934 resident deaths and 29,434 total deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 521 more people who tested positive and 15 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 394,492 cases and 5,185 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported another 537 cases and 10 deaths, moving its totals to 114,800 cases and 2,349 deaths. The most recent decreased case count in Broward was 423, on Nov. 16.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 333 new cases (114,800 for the pandemic) and 27 deaths (2,349).

▪ Monroe County reported 13 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,593 cases and 42 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 12:17 p.m. Monday, the ACHA said there were 4,676 people currently hospitalized, a nine-person drop from 12:03 Sunday. Sunday was a massive 544 person increase from Saturday morning. South Florida’s counties generally saw little change: Miami-Dade down six Monday to 732; Broward, up 37 to 614; Palm Beach, up one to 338; and Monroe, staying at six.