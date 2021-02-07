Florida reports 6,624 new COVID-19 cases as the Miami-Dade death toll exceeds 5,000

The Florida Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reported 6,624 new cases and 103 total deaths in the state Sunday, including 32 deaths in Miami-Dade County.

That pushed Miami-Dade’s pandemic death toll to 5,011.

The state death toll makes Sunday the 40th consecutive day of reporting with a triple digit death toll. The only break in that run that began Dec. 29 was New Year’s Day, when no case, death or current hospitalization updates were posted because of the holiday.

For the novel coronavirus pandemic, Florida has had 1,777,983 confirmed cases, 27,696 resident deaths and 28,161 total deaths.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and vaccinations in South Florida







▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,415 more people who tested positive and, as mentioned above, 32 more COVID-19 deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 383,601 cases and 5,011 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported another 832 cases and seven deaths, moving its totals to 178,948 cases and 2,169 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County reported 385 new cases (111,024 for the pandemic) and one death (2,250).

.

▪ Monroe County reported 15 new cases and no deaths. Pandemic totals in the Keys are 5,480 cases and 42 deaths.

Current hospitalizations

Government officials use current hospitalizations to decide the next action in dealing with the pandemic. On the state level, this has been steadily falling over the last month.

The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration reports the number of patients hospitalized statewide with a “primary diagnosis of COVID.” The data, which is updated at least every hour, does not distinguish between the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital intensive care units and those in acute-care beds, which require less attention from nurses.

As of 11:15 a.m. Sunday, the ACHA said there were 5,379 people currently hospitalized, down 57 from 8:45 a.m. Saturday, and a 722-person plummet from a week ago. But, South Florida’s counties ran against the trend: Miami-Dade up nine to 842; Broward up 18 to 630; Palm Beach up 20 to 396; and Monroe remaining at six.