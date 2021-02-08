Florida COVID resident death toll nears 28,000, and state confirms 5,737 new cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 5,737 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,783,720. Also, 120 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 27,816.

Seven new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 472.

According to the state’s Sunday COVID-19 vaccine report, 1,326,136 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida and 667,830 people have completed the series of two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Of those who completed the two-dose vaccination, 92,417 were Miami-Dade residents, 55,853 were Broward residents, 55,800 were Palm Beach residents and 3,288 were Monroe residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

▪ Miami-Dade County reported 1,370 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 384,971 confirmed cases and 5,039 deaths.

▪ Broward County reported 797 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 16 new deaths. The county has a known total of 179,745 cases and 2,185 deaths.

▪ Palm Beach County saw 413 additional confirmed cases and 19 new deaths. The county now has 111,437 confirmed cases and 2,269 deaths.

▪ Monroe County confirmed seven additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 5,487 cases and 42 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.