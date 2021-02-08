Coronavirus

Florida COVID resident death toll nears 28,000, and state confirms 5,737 new cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday confirmed 5,737 additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s known total to 1,783,720. Also, 120 resident deaths were announced, bringing the resident death toll to 27,816.

Seven new non-resident deaths were also announced, bringing the non-resident toll to 472.

According to the state’s Sunday COVID-19 vaccine report, 1,326,136 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida and 667,830 people have completed the series of two doses of either Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

Of those who completed the two-dose vaccination, 92,417 were Miami-Dade residents, 55,853 were Broward residents, 55,800 were Palm Beach residents and 3,288 were Monroe residents.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Florida

Miami-Dade County reported 1,370 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 28 new deaths, according to Florida’s Department of Health. The county now has 384,971 confirmed cases and 5,039 deaths.

Broward County reported 797 additional confirmed cases of the disease and 16 new deaths. The county has a known total of 179,745 cases and 2,185 deaths.

Palm Beach County saw 413 additional confirmed cases and 19 new deaths. The county now has 111,437 confirmed cases and 2,269 deaths.

Monroe County confirmed seven additional cases and no new deaths. The county has a known total of 5,487 cases and 42 deaths.

This breaking news article will be updated.

Michelle Marchante
Michelle covers it as a Real Time/Breaking News Reporter for the Miami Herald.
