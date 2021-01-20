Here’s where some veterans over 65 can get COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment

The Miami VA Healthcare System is offering vaccines Wednesday through Friday for veterans who are already patients. As with all vaccine sites so far, this is a while-supplies-last situation.

And, most notably — no appointments necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.

Some things to know before you go, according to Miami VA Healthcare:

▪ Veterans have to be enrolled already, patients of Miami VA Healthcare and eligible for VA healthcare benefits. There is no cost to get the vaccine.

▪ You have to be able to come back to the same site for the second dose.

▪ If you receive care at the Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center; Flagler Street VA Clinic; or Homestead VA Clinic, get your vaccine at the Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center, 1201 NW 16th St. in Miami, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

▪ If you receive care at the William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic; Hollywood VA Clinic; Pembroke Pines VA Clinic; or Deerfield VA Clinic, get vaccinated at the William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic, 9800 W. Commercial Blvd. in Sunrise, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

▪ If you want to schedule an appointment, call 305-575-7000 or contact your care team.