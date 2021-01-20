Coronavirus

Here’s where some veterans over 65 can get COVID-19 vaccines without an appointment

The Miami VA Healthcare System is offering vaccines Wednesday through Friday for veterans who are already patients. As with all vaccine sites so far, this is a while-supplies-last situation.

And, most notably — no appointments necessary. Walk-ins are welcome.

Some things to know before you go, according to Miami VA Healthcare:

Veterans have to be enrolled already, patients of Miami VA Healthcare and eligible for VA healthcare benefits. There is no cost to get the vaccine.

You have to be able to come back to the same site for the second dose.

If you receive care at the Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center; Flagler Street VA Clinic; or Homestead VA Clinic, get your vaccine at the Bruce W. Carter VA Medical Center, 1201 NW 16th St. in Miami, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you receive care at the William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic; Hollywood VA Clinic; Pembroke Pines VA Clinic; or Deerfield VA Clinic, get vaccinated at the William “Bill” Kling VA Clinic, 9800 W. Commercial Blvd. in Sunrise, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you want to schedule an appointment, call 305-575-7000 or contact your care team.

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next

Read Next
Profile Image of David J. Neal
David J. Neal
Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service